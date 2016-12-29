Looking back: 5 most-read road tests of 2016

What were you, the loyal CARmag.co.za readers, most interested in reading in 2016? Well, we delved through the figures to unearth the most-read road tests we published in 2016.

So, here are the five most popular pieces of the year…

1. Ford Ranger vs. Toyota Hilux



These two bakkies have been battling it out at the top of the sales charts for some time now. But which double-cab took the win in our no-holds-barred comparative test? It sure was close… Read the road test

2. Audi A4 vs. BMW 320i vs. Mercedes-Benz C200



We pit three German executive sedans against one another, with the test coming perilously close to having a “horses-for-courses” outcome. Thankfully, we managed to select a winner… Read the road test

3. Audi RS3 vs. Ford Focus RS vs. Mercedes-AMG A45



The Focus RS is internationally lauded for being one of the performance bargains of the year, but does that hold sway in the SA market? We add two Germans to the mix to find out… Read the road test

4. Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Edition 40



It may be one of the most powerful GTIs ever, but the Clubsport retains the rounded character that makes the hot Golf so great. Here’s our full verdict… Read the road test

5. Toyota Fortuner 2,4 GD-6 4×2



Only slightly less powerful but more affordable than the 2,8-litre derivative, could the 2,4 be the sleeper model in the Fortuner range? Read our full verdict to find out… Read the road test