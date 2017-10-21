Macan Turbo gets ‘Exclusive Manufaktur’ treatment

The Exclusive Manufaktur department is essentially Porsche’s in-house personalisation division that helps customers individualise their new vehicles with special paints and materials. To show exactly what it can do, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department went to work on the Macan Turbo Performance.

To personalise the exterior of the crossover, Porsche has added 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, LED headlamps, tinted LED taillamps and a Carmine Red finish for the front spoiler, rear apron, sideblades and badging.

Inside, you’ll find the Exclusive Performance Edition package, and a similar colour scheme. The seats are trimmed in black leather and Alcantara along with red accenting. Cabin elements such as the dashboard, gear selector and door lining are also finished in black and red.

Seeing that the Exclusive Manufaktur department deals primarily with the styling of a vehicle, the Macan Turbo Performance’s twin-turbo 3,6-litre V6 is unchanged, still making 324 kW and 600 N.m and giving the vehicle a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,4 seconds and a top speed of 272 km/h.

The cost of this exclusive edition? A whopping €116 091,25 (or about R1 878 170)…