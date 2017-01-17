Magnum P.I.’s Ferrari 308 GTS is going up for sale

Just last week, we learned that the Ferrari Testarossa from Miami Vice will be going under the hammer at the upcoming Barret-Jackson Scottsdale auction. Now it seems that another star-studded Ferrari will be joining: Magnum P.I.’s red 308 GTS Quattrovalvole.

Much like the Testarossa in Miami Vice, the Ferrari 308 GTS is at least partially responsible for the success of Magnum P.I. back in the 1980s as it helped depict the thrilling private investigator lifestyle acted out by Tom Selleck (along with his moustache and extensive Hawaiian shirt collection).

After the show was cancelled in 1988, this particular car was given back to Ferrari, which repainted and serviced it before selling it off to a private buyer from California. It was then sold it off to the current owner one year after that. It was one of three units used in the show.

The Ferrari 308 GTS featured here has just 57 936 km on the clock and is finished in Rosso Corsa body paint. The leather interior has also been redyed to restore its tan finish. The car has furthermore been fitted with a custom Tubi exhaust system and received a major service about 3 000 km ago.

The original 3,0-litre V8 is still in the engine bay. When new, it delivered 173 kW to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.

The television icon is expected to sell for between R2-million and R3,3-million.