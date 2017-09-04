Mahindra announces pricing for Two-Tone KUV100

The boldly styled Mahindra KUV100 light-crossover is now available with a brace of two-tone colour options available on the range-topping petrol powered model, the 1,2-liter K8+.

The new combinations, comprising a choice of red bodywork with a black roof, or silver bodywork with a black roof , lends some additional verve to the already distinguished little crossover. The model in question also receives roof-matching black side mirror caps, a blacked out A-pillar and connecting paintwork on the C-pillar, which appears to replicate the now popular ‘floating-roof’ design.

Rounding out this model’s exterior treatment is a set of two-tone 15-inch, diamond-cut alloy wheels, in lieu of the original 14-inch items.

The interior now receives a black facia, doing away with the previous black and grey arrangement, while retaining the matte silver trim accents.

This new variant of the KUV100 comes in at R193 995, exactly R6000 more than the K8 version, and continues to offer a comprehensive list of standard features and a 3-year/ 50 000 km service plan.