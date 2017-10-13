Mahindra launches new (Scorpio-based) Pik Up in SA

In August 2016, Mahindra launched the new Scorpio SUV in South Africa. And now the Indian brand has updated the bakkie version, too, dropping the Scorpio moniker in the process.

Yes, the vehicle formerly known as the “Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up” will now be badged simply “Mahindra Pik Up” here in South Africa.

At first glance, the changes to the bakkie appear pretty comprehensive. Besides the updated (but still divisive) exterior styling, which brings the vehicle in line with the SUV, the Pik Up also boasts more oomph from its oil-burning heart, a new transmission and a refreshed cabin with added equipment.

All models are powered by an updated version of the automaker’s 2,2-litre four-cylinder “mHawk” turbodiesel engine, now making 103 kW and 320 N.m (the latter on tap from as low as 1 600 r/min through to 2 800 r/min).

Linked to the updated mill is a new six-speed manual gearbox, while four-wheel drive (with low range) is also available on some derivatives. All models, however, boast a mechanical locking differential as standard.

Mahindra claims an improvement in the cabin’s upholstery, while the S10 double-cab model also gains a 6-inch colour touchscreen display, with cruise control, navigation, a multifunction steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps (with LED daytime running lights) also making this model’s standard features list.

The double-cab models furthermore feature three head-rests in the rear (along with a pair of Isofix anchors) and three-point seatbelts all round.

All models are covered by a four-year/120 000 km warranty, while all derivatives except the entry-level S4 Single Cab feature a five-year/90 000 km service plan, with intervals of 20 000 km (this is optional on the base model).

Bear in mind, too, that the entry-level S4 does without various safety features standard across the rest of the range, including ABS with EBD, airbags, auto-locking doors and a collapsible steering column.

Pricing:

Mahindra Pik Up S4 Single Cab 4×2: R187 995

Mahindra Pik Up S6 Single Cab 4×2: R239 995

Mahindra Pik Up S6 Single Cab 4×4: R284 995

Mahindra Pik Up S10 Double Cab 4×2: R324 995

Mahindra Pik Up S10 Double Cab 4×4: R354 995