Making an RS-badged SUV won’t be easy, says Renault

The head of Renault Sport says that the French brand is considering building RS-badged SUVs, although he admits “it’s not an easy thing to do”.

Speaking to CarAdvice, Renault Sport managing director Patrice Ratti said there was certainly a market for performance crossovers.

“There’s a market for it. Now the market is very upscale – you see Porsche, Lamborghini, Maserati there – so if we’re able to find a way to do it at Renault Sport prices, there’s probably a market for that,” Ratti told the Australian publication.

“But it’s not an easy thing to do. If we do it we need to have good handling, and enough power,” he added.

Still, Ratti pointed to the example set by Porsche, saying that the German automaker’s decision to build performance SUVs “didn’t damage their brand”.

“Look at what happened with Porsche: most of their sales are now Cayenne and Macan, and it didn’t damage their brand because they did a good product,” he said.