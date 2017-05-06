Mansory adds more muscle to Mercedes-AMG GLS63

German company Mansory claims that its name is synonymous with the refinement of luxury cars, so it makes sense that it felt obliged to revise Mercedes-AMG’s largest performance SUV, the GLS63.

This custom job includes bold exterior and interior updates, along with the obligatory boost in power.

Finished in matte grey, the body kit includes large air intakes, a new front splitter and a “weight-optimised” bonnet. The new wheel-arches provide an extra 25 mm of width to the front and 40 mm to the rear and house the optional 23-inch forged alloys (22-inch wheels come standard).

The suspension has also been lowered by 30 mm to give the GLS63 a more aggressive stance and a more dynamic driving persona.

As far as power is concerned, the turbocharged 5,5-litre V8 has been pushed to 618 kW and 1 150 N.m of torque. This was achieved by installing a sports silencer, sports air filter and a new motor management system. Mansory hasn’t claimed a 0-100 km/h time for the tuned model, but it has revealed a top speed of 295 km/h.

The cabin of the GLS63 gains a redesigned sports steering wheel and new upholstery for the seats, dash, centre armrest and door panels. Other than that, it’s fairly similar to the standard GLS63.

The parts can be purchased individually or as a package. No word yet on pricing…