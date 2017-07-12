Mansory adds more power to the Bentley Mulsanne

As far as Mansory is concerned, this conversion is rather subtle. The German tuner has put its hands on the Bentley Mulsanne but, unlike its other creations, this time around it has made some slight changes to the exterior and powertrain.

As per the press release the Mansory Mulsanne uses a restrained amount of visible carbon fibre trims which includes a front lip, air inlet surrounds, side skirts, rear spoiler and diffuser. Finishing off this redesign are the 22-inch forged aliminium alloy wheels.

Together with this, the Mulssane also benefits from a hike in power. The 6 and ¾-litre V8’s power output has been pushed to 430 kW and 1 100 N.m of torque which results in a 0-100 km/h time 5,0 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h. This output is accompanied by a throatier exhaust system.

As far as the interior is concerned, the Mansory Mulsanne can be customised to the owner’s preference. Offered materials include brushed aluminium, carbon fibre and burled or high-gloss piano complimented by a leather dashboard and seats and hand embroiled floor mats and head rests.