Mansory creates crazy kit for Mercedes-Benz G-Glass

The G-Wagen by Mercedes-Benz saw its best sales year in 2016 thanks to its high demand in the Middle East. Unrelated to this, Mansory has decided to place its crazy claws on the G-Class and kit it out with an abstract visage.

The first thing to notice about this aftermarket revision is the intense wide bod kit that exaggerates the G-Class’s already intimidating look. The set consists of fender flares, door skins and a front and rear bumper all of which is produced from carbon fibre. Additional carbon-fibre trimmings are available as an added option. 21- to 23-inch wheels are available to help complete the image.

Although no pictures have been provided, the interior is also said to possess a similar redesign from the dashboard, across the seats, headliner and carpet fittings.

The engine of the G63 in particular also makes do with more than a slight adjustment. The biturbo V8 powerplant has been pushed up to 618 kW and 1 150 N.m of torque by means of adding authentic racing components such as engine pistons, connecting rods, connecting rod bearings, crankshaft and cylinder head.

Sound has also been aggravated through the double stainless-steel tailpipes.

The exterior and interior kits are available for the entire G-Class range.