Mazda prepping new petrol mills … sans spark plugs?

Mazda will reportedly use the fourth-generation Mazda3 to introduce a new type of engine technology that eschews spark plugs and is capable of cutting fuel use by as much as 30%.

According to Nikkei, the second generation of the Japanese manufacturer’s Skyactiv petrol engine range will employ something called homogenous charge compression ignition (HCCI) technology, an unconventional yet potentially highly efficient method of combustion.

HCCI technology uses pressure rather than spark plugs to ignite the mix of fuel and air, much like a conventional diesel powertrain. Theoretically, with this lean-burning technology, less fuel is used and exhaust emissions are reduced.

The report estimates that the use of the technology could see the next-generation Mazda3’s fuel consumption figure fall as low as 3,3 L/100 km.

If Mazda does indeed roll out these new Skayactiv engines in 2018, the brand would be the first to employ HCCI technology in mainstream production vehicles, with a view to gradually applying it to other models in its range.