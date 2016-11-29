Mazda starts production of new, SA-bound CX-5

Mazda has announced the start of production of the new CX-5 at its Ujina Plant in Hiroshima.

The second-generation compact crossover made its official debut at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show earlier this month.

The Japanese automaker says the new CX-5 will go on sale in its domestic market in February next year, before being rolled out to global markets. We can expect it to arrive in South Africa in mid-2017.

Some 1,57 million units of the original CX-5 have been produced since November 2011, with cumulative production reaching one million units by April 2015, making it the second fastest Mazda to reach that milestone (after the Mazda3).

The outgoing model accounts for around one quarter of Mazda’s global sales volume.

One of the first examples to roll off the assembly line is pictured above, painted in the new Soul Red Crystal hue.