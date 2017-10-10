Mazda teases concept previewing next-gen Mazda3

Mazda has released a handful of teaser images ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show, with one of the two new concepts likely previewing the next-generation Mazda3.

The two concepts will be on display at the show, along with the new CX-8 and a special edition MX-5. A technology exhibit of the Japanese brand’s new Skyactiv-X petrol engine is also planned.

Mazda says the first concept, pictured in the gallery above, hints at one of the company’s next-generation products – in this case, likely the Mazda3.

Called a “product concept model”, Mazda describes it as “a compact hatchback that fuses next-generation technology and design”. Interestingly, the concept will feature the aforementioned Skyactiv-X engine, which is set to become the world’s first commercial petrol engine to use compression ignition.

The Fuchu-based automaker says the model’s “dynamic performance has been dramatically refined and next-generation design condensed to create Mazda’s ideal compact hatchback”.

And what about that second concept? Well, Mazda says this one (pictured below) “embodies the direction of the company’s next-generation design”. This, it adds, will result in a “more profound expression” of the brand’s Kodo design language.

“Our stand this year marks the beginning of a new era for Mazda. We will showcase a concept model with the design and technologies that will define a whole new generation of Mazda cars. Among them is Skyactiv-X, a gasoline engine that realises a long-held dream of the global automotive industry,” said Masamichi Kogai, Mazda’s representative director, president and CEO.