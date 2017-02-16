McLaren 650S replacement to outrun a McLaren F1!

Following news of a “drift mode”, a leaked photograph on Instagram and various teaser images, including that of a redesigned active rear wing, McLaren has finally confirmed that the 650S replacement will employ a new 4,0-litre V8.

As part of the welcome sequence on unlocking the vehicle, the engine bay will light up to showcase the heart of the British manufacturer’s new car and illuminate the cast-aluminium air intake assembly, complete with the McLaren Speedmark logo.

Perhaps more pertinent than this aesthetic touch, though, is the fact that we finally know for sure that the second-generation Super Series will use an all-new 4,0-litre V8 powertrain, codenamed M840T.

The new mill is boosted by two twin-scroll turbochargers, which McLaren says spool up faster than those used in the 650S, ostensibly delivering less turbo lag and providing a sharper throttle response.

Power and torque figures are expected to be significantly greater, too, while fuel efficiency and CO 2 emissions will be “notably improved”, according to the Woking-based automaker.

McLaren says the 650S replacement will accelerate from 0-200 km/h in just 7,8 seconds, and be “accompanied by a soulful, clean and crisp exhaust note that is among the most emotive of any McLaren”. A sports exhaust will be available as an optional extra, for those who wish to experience a more sonorous experience.

McLaren Super Series vehicle line director Haydn Baker promised that the new M840T would be a “outstanding engine” capable of propelling the new McLaren through a standing quarter mile in 10,3 seconds. This is particularly remarkable since, as American publication Road & Track notes, the McLaren F1 completed the same test in 11,6 seconds.

The second-generation McLaren Super Series model will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 7, where more details about the engine and performance specifications will be confirmed.