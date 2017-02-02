McLaren confirms that P14 will have a ‘drift mode’

The so-called “drift mode” is fast becoming a regular inclusion in modern performance vehicles, such as the Ford Focus RS and Mercedes-AMG E63 S. And now McLaren has confirmed that the soon-to-be-revealed P14 will boast this feature, too.

McLaren calls it “Variable Drift Control”, and explains that it will work via the car’s Proactive Chassis Control II system by manipulating the electronic stability control.

Drift control will be available via the driving mode selection menu (which will also be accompanied by comfort, sport and track modes).

The McLaren P14 is expected to employ a new biturbo 4,0-litre V8 pushing around 530 kW to the rear wheels. Following the reveal of the coupe, which should take place in Geneva in March, the British automaker will likely add a spider and more powerful hybrid model.