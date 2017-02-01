McLaren to work with BMW on new engine tech…

McLaren Automotive has released a statement announcing a “strategic project to design and develop technology” for its next generation of powertrains, adding that the BMW Group will be one of its partners.

“The project will develop new combustion technology that will deliver a higher output per capacity than currently possible. It also aims to further facilitate CO2 reductions while simultaneously increasing engine output,” the British brand said in the statement.

The automaker added that the technology is destined for application in future McLaren engines.

The project will be part-funded by the UK government, led by McLaren and involve five other partners: the BMW Group, engine manufacturer Ricardo, Lentus Composites, Grainger & Worrall and the University of Bath.

“This is an exciting project that plays to the strengths of all partners. McLaren Automotive has an exceptional reputation for building the world’s finest engines, as showcased by our M838T and its previous category wins in the International Engine of the Year awards,” said McLaren chief executive officer, Mike Flewitt.

“We will continue to independently design and build our own engines, and the benefits of this project will help us accelerate the development of our next generation of powertrain, as confirmed in our recently announced Track22 business plan.”

Of course, McLaren and BMW have a history, what with the legendary F1 road car being powered by a 6,1-litre V12 provided by the Munich-based automaker.