Meet O.CT Tuning’s 592 kW Lamborghini Huracan

Oberscheider Tuning AG is a Swiss-based tuning house which presented this menacing Lamborghini Huracan at the golden Tuning Hobel 2017; a competition which it emerged the victor despite being up against 800+ kW competitors.

In order to achieve this output the Huracan’s 5,2-litre V10 engine as been fitted with a custom supercharger which results in a power output of 592 kW and 810 N.m of torque. The custom supercar has also been fitted with an exhaust system that’s 20 kg lighter than the standard one.

Adding to the Huracan’s dynamic presence are O.TC’s in-house 20-inch front- and 21-inch rear alloy wheels. Visually this is the only thing that has changed; all of the Huracan’s panels appear to remain untouched.

The result of these modifications are quite impressive. O.TC’s Huracan is able to reach 100 km/h from a standing start in 2,5 seconds and 200 km/h in 8,3 seconds. The claimed top speed of 325 km/h, however is unchanged from the standard model’s figure.

O.TC’s conversion has been applied to the LP610-4 Coupe and Spyder. This supercharger kit will also be made available for the Audi R8 with which the Huracan shares the same platform. Performance figures are expected to be the same on that model.