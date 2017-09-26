Meet Porsche’s new Panamera Sport Turismo flagship

Porsche has added a new flagship model to its Panamera Sport Turismo range, with the plug-in hybrid derivative boasting a system output of 500 kW.

As with the Turbo S E-Hybrid variant in the conventional body style, the new all-wheel-drive Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo combines a 4,0-litre V8 engine with an electric motor, resulting in a total system power of 500 kW and 850 N.m, the latter on tap from “just above idle speed” (around 1 400 r/min).

The resulting claimed 0-100 km/h time is just 3,4 seconds, with a top speed of 310 km/h, despite Porsche’s average consumption claim of a mere 3,0 L/100 km. The latter, of course, is aided by the fact that the new derivative has an all-electric range of up to 49 km (with a power consumption of 17,6 kWh/100 km).

An eight-speed PDK transmission is used to transmit power to the adaptive all-wheel-drive system.

Of course, the Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo can be specified with all the exciting goodies found in the rest of the Panamera range, including a digital cockpit, various driver assistance systems and rear-axle steering.

Thanks to the Sport Turismo body style, this model is equipped with three rear seats and a claimed 425 litres of luggage space (expandable to 1 295 litres with the rear seats dropped).