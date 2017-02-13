Meet the 463 kW Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

Mercedes-Maybach has already given us its super-luxurious version of the S-Class sedan, the Pullman and the S650 Cabriolet. But now the Mercedes-Benz sub-brand has taken the wraps off the G650 Landaulet.

The open-top G-Class is the first off-roader to come out of Mercedes-Maybach, and it boasts portal axles, an electric fabric top and a rear compartment that’s more S-Class than off-roader. Yes, it’s an interesting mix of chauffeur saloon and formidable off-roader, and will be limited to just 99 units.

What’s under the bonnet? Well, the brand chose the most powerful engine available, the Mercedes-AMG V12 biturbo, which punts out 463 kW and a whopping 1 000 N.m. That’ll do nicely, then.

The Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet measures 5 345 mm long, with a wheelbase of 3 428 mm, which the automaker says delivers “ample space and comfort for four passengers”.

While the driver and front passenger are accommodated under the closed roof, the two rear passengers can open a large folding top for a proper open-air experience. In addition, an electrically operated glass partition separates the rear compartment from the driver’s section.

The rear individual seats (each with a massage function, of course) have been swiped from an S-Class and can recline fully. Between them sits a large “business console”, complete with thermal cup holders.

The Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet runs on five-spoke 22-inch alloys, while electrically extending entry aids make for easier access to the lofty vehicle, which boasts a ground clearance of some 450 mm.

The G650 Landaulet will make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, and will be built alongside the G-Class in on Magna Steyr’s production line in Graz, Austria. Since it will be produced in left-hand-drive only, none of the 99 units will make their way to South Africa.