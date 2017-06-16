Meet the all-new (2,0-litre) Volkswagen Polo GTI!

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the new sixth-generation Polo range, including an all-new Polo GTI sporting a 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Although the new Polo GTI will make its official bow only later this year, VW has confirmed that it will make 147 kW from its larger engine (the outgoing 1,8 TSI is worth 141 kW). The new B-segment blaster will be offered with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG transmissions. No official word yet on maximum torque output.

Matching the engine’s higher power output will be a standard sport chassis or the optional “Sport Select” chassis.

Up front, the latest Polo GTI features a fresh bumper (with integrated spoiler lip) and foglamps as standard. Signature GTI touches at the front include the red stripe on the grille, honeycomb air vent screens and, of course, the GTI badge. Optional LED headlamps with a red winglet will also be available.

At the rear, the Polo GTI sports a cheeky roof spoiler in high-gloss black, a faux-diffuser in the bumper, GTI-specific dual tailpipes, LED taillamps and, again, the GTI badge. On the flanks, GTI characteristics include 17-inch alloy wheels (with 18-inch versions optional), side-sill extensions and red brake calipers.

And inside? Well, you’ll find sport seats (upholstered in the now-famous “Clark” tartan pattern), a multifunction leather-trimmed sport steering wheel with red stitching, rooflining and roof pillars in black and a GTI gear shift grip.

The new (SA-built) Polo range is scheduled to be launched in South Africa early in 2018, although it’s not yet clear exactly when the fresh Polo GTI will arrive.