Meet the all-new BMW X3 (including 265 kW M40i)…

The all-new, third-generation BMW X3 has finally been (officially) revealed at the BMW Group’s Spartanburg Plant in the United States, with production set to take place both at that location in South Carolina as well as at Plant Rosslyn in Pretoria.

The latest version of the compact luxury crossover is scheduled to launch in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2017 (likely in November).

The G01-generation X3 runs on the Munich-based automaker’s CLAR modular platform, but its dimensions compared to its forebear are largely unchanged (the wheelbase, however, is up about 50 mm). BMW says three model lines (xLine, Luxury Line and M Sport) will be offered, along with the familiar “BMW Individual” range of options.

From launch, the engine line-up will feature three petrol and two diesel units, with outputs ranging from 135 kW to 265 kW. All models come fitted with the brand’s eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard.

The BMW X3 M40i has been confirmed as the first M Performance Automobile in this model series. It uses the brand’s turbocharged 3,0-litre inline-six to develop 265 kW and 500 N.m, which BMW says is enough for a 4,8-second sprint to three figures. Other highlights here include launch control, 20-inch alloys, an M Sport exhaust system as well as uprated suspension, brakes and steering.

Other derivatives include the xDrive20i (135 kW/290 N.m), sDrive20i (same outputs, but in rear-wheel-drive flavour), xDrive30i (185 kW/350 N.m), xDrive20d (140 kW/400 N.m) and xDrive30d (195 kW/620 N.m).

The Bavarian automaker says the X3’s weight has reduced by up to 55 kg when compared with its predecessor (dependent on model), adding that the third-generation model boasts “class-leading” aerodynamics (Cd=0,29).

BMW claims a luggage capacity of 550 litres, expandable to 1 600 litres with the rear bench folded down. Optional highlights will include the BMW Display Key, gesture control and plenty of semi-autonomous driving assistance features.