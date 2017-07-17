Meet the all-new, tenth-generation Honda Accord…

Honda has revealed the all-new, tenth-generation Accord, giving the mid-size sedan a fresh look as well as new turbocharged engines and a ten-speed automatic transmission.

While it’s highly unlikely to come to South Africa, the new Accord nevertheless provides the latest look at the Japanese brand’s evolving design language, as well as the sort of kit that may eventually filter down to other models in its range.

The new Accord features a longer wheelbase, a lower overall height and wider body, as well as wider tracks, a shortened overall length and a lower seating position. Inside, Honda says the seats have been moved slightly inward, contributing to a claimed improvement in hip-, shoulder- and head-room.

The cabin also features an all-new infotainment system that includes a slim seven-inch TFT driver’s display and a new eight-inch touchscreen interface (with physical volume and tuning knobs).

So, what’s under the bonnet? Well, the new Accord features three powerplants: two direct-injection and turbocharged four-cylinder engines (replacing the old naturally aspirated 2,4-litre four-pot and 3,5-litre V6) and the third generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid powertrain technology. The 2018 Accord can also be had with a new, Honda-developed ten-speed automatic transmission (mated to the 2,0-litre turbo engine), which the brand says is “the first of its kind for a front-wheel-drive car”.

The 1,5-litre turbo makes 143 kW and 260 N.m and is mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or a six-speed manual transmission. The 2,0-litre produces 188 kW and 370 N.m. The hybrid powertrain, meanwhile, features a 2,0-litre Atkinson cycle engine paired with electric motors.