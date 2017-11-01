Meet the crazy 911-based Gemballa GT Concept

Centre stage on the Gemballa stand at this year’s SEMA is the 911 Turbo-based, GT Concept, tuned Porsche boasting an extensive aerodynamic kit and massive bump in power.

Gemballa has fitted a wider front bumper with carbon fibre lip and new rear bumper with an integrated diffuser, side skirts, fender extensions, an enlarged carbon fibre wing. The engine cover gains genuine carbon fibre inserts.

The look is rounded off by a set of Gemballa-designed 21-inch GRS-F1 forged alloy wheels fitted with 255/30 ZR21 (front) and 325/25 ZR21 rear Toyo tyres.

The Gemballa GT Concept’s true wildcard is its impressive power achieved via a number of upgrades, including a compression reduction, ports enlargement, larger valves, reinforced connecting rods, reworked turbocharger and manifolds, pressure and throttle body tube pipe, sports exhaust system and an electronic remapping gearbox and engine control unit.

Gemballa claims 609 kW and 952 N.m of torque making it more powerful then one of this tuner’s other recent creations, the Avalanche. Corresponding performance figures suggest the GT Concept is good for a 0-100 km/h time of just 2,38 seconds, with 0-300 km/h completed in a claimed 18,8 seconds. Top speed is a claimed to be “more than” 360 km/h.

Gemballa says it will gage whether or not to build a production version of the GT Concept on public reaction over the course of the SEMA show.