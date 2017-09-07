Meet the elegant Kia Proceed Concept

Kia has released fresh images of its Proceed concept car ahead of its official unveiling at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show.

Described by Kia as an ‘extended hot hatch’, the design incorporates a glasshouse bereft of B-pillars, a rakish roofline and ‘Lava Red’ paintwork, created by hand-applied layers of black, chrome-effect silver and red-tinted lacquer.

The concept rolls on a set of six-spoke, 20-inch aluminium wheels and sports a GT logo, first referenced on the Proceed GT and now the recently revealed Stinger GT, denoting its performance-oriented credentials.

Explaining the idea behind the concept, Chief Designer at Kia Motors’ European arm, Gregory Guillaume, stated that “with many European drivers now seeking performance alternatives to the three-door hot hatch, we began thinking about a different halo model for the cee’d family”.

The production version of the Kia Proceed Concept will likely replace the Koup in Kia’s Cerato range and play host to an uprated iteration of the current 1,6-litre turbopetrol engine.