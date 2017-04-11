Meet the family: entire new VW Golf range on show

We’ve learned plenty about the facelifted Volkswagen Golf family over the past few months, including exactly why the new 1,5 TSI engine won’t be offered in South Africa. We’ve even already driven the SA-bound Golf GTD, revealed the starting price for the updated range and had a look at the upcoming Performance Pack for the Golf R.

But now VW has confirmed that the whole family of facelifted Golf variants is set to be on display at the New York International Auto Show.

Besides the updated exterior design (which includes fresh styling, along with new alloys and body colours), the refreshed Golf also boasts a rejigged cabin, along with some new technology and driver assistance systems. Find more details about the update here.

The local range will launch from May, with the addition of some derivatives staggered through to July. The SA line-up will kick off with a new 1,0-litre TSI variant, with the familiar 1,4-litre TSI engine next in line. A 2,0-litre TDI mill will take its place near the middle of the range, sitting just below the new GTD. The Golf GTI and range-topping Golf R, meanwhile, will be offered exclusively with DSG transmissions.

Other models set to be on display in New York but not destined for South Africa include the Golf Alltrack (with all-wheel drive as standard) and the Golf SportWagen. Currently, the latest e-Golf is also not offered locally.