Meet the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept…

Lamborghini has teamed up with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (yes, MIT) to conceive the Terzo Millennio concept that the Italian brand says represents a “possible future Lamborghini electric super sports car”.

While actual specifications are few and far between, the automaker does say that the “technological goal” of its project with MIT is to “address the future of the super sports car” in terms of energy storage systems, innovative materials, propulsion system, design and emotion.

So, yes, it’s an all-electric Lamborghini, with each wheel featuring an integrated electric motor, providing freedom to both body designers and aerodynamicists.

Interestingly, though, the Terzo Millennio eschews conventional batteries and instead “investigates” the potential of super-capacitors. It also looks at new “manufacturing routes” for carbon-fibre materials, with the aim of creating a bodyshell that doubles as an “accumulator for energy storage”.

In addition, Lamborghini says the project aims to combine the technology to “continuously monitor” the whole carbon-fibre structure with the concept of “self-healing”. The idea, it seems, is to give the Terzo Millennio the ability to detect cracks and damage in its substructure, before automatically kicking off a self-repairing process via “micro-channels filled with healing chemistries”.