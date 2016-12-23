Meet the (more powerful) 2017 Volkswagen Golf R…

When Volkswagen unveiled the facelifted Golf last month, no mention was made of the range-topping R derivative. But now the Wolfsburg automaker has released images (of the three-door model offered in Europe, at least) and some details of the updated version of the all-wheel-drive hot hatch.

The 2,0-litre turbopetrol mill powering the Golf R now makes 228 kW, up from 220 kW (or 206 kW, if you’re in South Africa, which is classed as a “hot climate” market). This means it shares its output with the limited edition Clubsport S. And the peak torque figure? Well, that rises from 380 N.m to a pleasingly round 400 N.m.

The result of this increase in oomph? Volkswagen claims the 0-100 km/h sprint time falls to 4,6 seconds (presumably with the DSG ‘box fitted).

Question is, will South African Golf R buyers get the full 228 kW experience? Or will our model be detuned, like the pre-facelifted version? We’ll have to wait to find out, although the fact that the latest Audi S3 was last month released with the full complement in SA will no doubt give fans hope.