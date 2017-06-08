Meet the most powerful Porsche 911 Turbo S ever…

Porsche has whipped the covers off the new 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, billing it as the most powerful 911 Turbo S ever.

Limited to just 500 units worldwide, the 3,8-litre turbocharged flat-six in this rather special coupé makes 446 kW – some 19 kW more than the standard model. Peak torque comes in at 750 N.m (50 N.m up), delivered between 2 250 and 4 000 r/min.

The result is a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 2,9 seconds (unchanged from standard), while drivers can hope to see the needle barrel past 200 km/h after just 9,6 seconds. As with the standard 911 Turbo S, this model tops out at 330 km/h.

The price in South Africa? Some R4 072 000, which includes a three-year Drive Plan.

Porsche says the limited edition model is finished by hand in the new Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur at the brand’s headquarters in Zuffenhausen.

So, how what else sets the Exclusive Series model apart? Well, you’ll notice the Golden Yellow Metallic paint finish (although other “carefully selected” exterior colours are also available) as well as that various components (such as the bonnet, roof and side-skirts) are finished in carbon. There are also two carbon-weave strips contouring the roof and bonnet.

Round back, the wing, rear apron, carbon ram-air scoop and black stainless steel twin tailpipes stand out, while the wings are decorated with “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” plates.

The 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series comes with black-painted 20-inch alloys, with their design lines carefully finished in Golden Yellow Metallic. The calipers for the ceramic brake system are available ex works in a black-painted version with the Porsche logo in Golden Yellow Metallic.

Standard equipment includes an active sports chassis (with Porsche Active Suspension Management) and the Sport Chrono package, along with rear-axle steering and dynamic chassis control.

Inside, the 18-way adjustable sports seats are covered in two layers of perforated leather, with the seams and “Turbo S” lettering stitched onto the headrests in contrasting Golden Yellow. The roof lining is made of Alcantara with a Golden Yellow double-stripe look.

Porsche says fine copper thread is integrated into the trim strips of the carbon interior package, while a plate featuring the limited-edition number on the passenger’s side underlines the car’s exclusivity. The door entry guards, which are also finished in carbon, come with illuminated “Exclusive Series” lettering.