Meet the new (AMG-powered) Aston Martin Vantage!

The new Aston Martin Vantage has been revealed, powered by a 4,0-litre twin-turbo V8 courtesy of the Gaydon-based brand’s technical partners at Mercedes-AMG.

The British automaker says the eight-cylinder engine is set low and “as far back in the chassis as possible” for optimal centre-of-gravity and 50:50 weight distribution (the vehicle has a claimed dry weight of 1 530 kg).

In this guise, the V8 makes 375 kW at 6 000 r/min and 685 N.m from 2 000 to 5 000 r/min (the same peak power but a little more torque than in the V8-powered DB11), which Aston Martin says is enough for a 3,5-second sprint to 60 mph (97 km/h) and a top speed of 314 km/h. The automaker furthermore says “detailed tuning” of the induction, exhaust and engine management systems has given the Vantage a “truly intoxicating character and soundtrack”.

The Vantage sends its oomph to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, and boasts a dynamic torque vectoring function and an electronic rear differential (the latter a first for Aston Martin).

The Gaydon-based brand describes the new Vantage’s chassis as an “evolution” of the latest generation bonded aluminium structure first seen on the DB11, but with some 70% new components.

New Pirelli P Zero tyres have been developed specifically for new Vantage, while the latest-generation adaptive damping system offers the choice of Sport, Sport Plus and Track modes.

Inside, you’ll find a combination of rotary and toggle-style controls, while the P, R, N and D transmission buttons have been moved into a triangular formation. Aston Martin claims “significant gains” in occupant space compared with the outgoing Vantage, as well as a lower driving position.