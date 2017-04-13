Meet the new Subaru Ascent seven-seat SUV concept

Subaru has revealed a new three-row SUV concept at the New York International Auto Show, confirming that the production model it previews will be named the Ascent.

The Subaru Ascent SUV Concept has been designed as a full seven-seater (complete with centre “captain’s chairs”), and the production version is expected to go up against the likes of the new Volkswagen Atlas in North America.

The Ascent production model will be based on a modified version of the Subaru Global Platform, and promises to employ brand trademarks such as a (newly developed) turbocharged Boxer engine and symmetrical all-wheel drive.

The Ascent concept (which follows the Viziv-7 show car revealed in Los Angeles last year) measures 5 050 mm long, 1 990 mm wide and 1 840 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2 970 mm, and runs on 275/50 R21 rubber.

The production model (which will essentially replace the Tribeca) will be built in Indiana and sold exclusively in the North American market, starting in 2018.