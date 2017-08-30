Meet the new, third-generation Porsche Cayenne…

Porsche has whipped the covers off its new, third-generation Cayenne, which runs on the Volkswagen Group’s latest MLB Evo platform already underpinning the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga.

Deliveries of the new model will start in South Africa in June 2018.

While the styling changes are typically evolutionary, the latest Cayenne does boast a new eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission, new chassis systems and a fresh “display and control” concept, along with two newly developed six-cylinder engines (expect the line-up to be expanded in the coming months).

At launch, there will be a 3,0-litre turbocharged petrol mill worth 250 kW (up 29 kW on its predecessor) and 450 N.m, which the German automaker says will allow a 0-100 km/h time of 6,2 seconds (or three-tenths quicker with the Sport Chrono Package fitted). The maximum speed for this engine is 245 km/h.

The Cayenne S, meanwhile, will employ the group’s new 2,9-litre V6 biturbo unit, which in this application makes 324 kW and 550 N.m, taking the vehicle to speeds “up to 265 km/h”. Fitted with the optional Sport Chrono Package, Porsche says the new Cayenne S sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 4,9 seconds (or 5,2 without).

The third incarnation of the Cayenne has mixed tyres and rear-axle steering for the first time, and features all-wheel drive as standard. Updated chassis control systems and a new three-chamber air suspension system will also be on offer.

Porsche has seen fit to increase the Cayenne’s length by 63 mm to 4 918 mm, while keeping the 2 895 mm wheelbase unchanged. Roof height, meanwhile, has been cut by 9 mm. The luggage compartment can swallow a claimed 770 litres, which is 100 litres up on the second-generation Cayenne. Overall, the new Cayenne weighs up to 65 kg less than its predecessor.

Inside, you’ll find the new Porsche Advanced Cockpit, along with the 12,3-inch full-HD touchscreen we’ve already seen in the new Panamera. The setup includes a central analogue tachometer flanked by two 7-inch full-HD displays.