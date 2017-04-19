Meet the new (Tiguan-fighting) Opel Grandland X…

Opel has officially revealed the Grandland X, a new compact SUV (closely related to the latest Peugeot 3008) conceived to take the fight to the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.

Set to make its world premiere in Frankfurt in September, the first units will be in showrooms in initial markets in early 2018. As yet, there’s no indication whether the Grandland X will be offered in South Africa (something complicated by Opel’s move into the PSA Group).

Opel describes the new SUV as having “off-road looks”, along with “elevated seating for five people, generous luggage space, good all-round visibility and a raft of safety technologies”.

It measures 4 477 mm long, 1 844 mm wide and 1 636 mm high, and will sit above the Mokka X and recently revealed Crossland X in Opel’s growing SUV range. With a wheelbase of 2 675 mm, the automaker says the newcomer features “plenty of space” for passengers, with the luggage compartment offering “generous room for luggage and sport equipment”.

The brand’s electronic “Grip Control”, which it says “ensures traction in diverse driving situations”, will be offered as an option, as will a two-tone finish with the roof in contrasting black.

Opel has yet to reveal the engine line-up, but we’ll no doubt learn more in the build-up to the Frankfurt Motor Show.