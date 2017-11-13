Meet the no-nonsense 563 kW Corvette ZR1…

The ZR1 badge has been reserved for the most hardcore of Chevrolet Corvettes since it was introduced on the C3 way back in 1970. And, with this latest generation arriving some 47 years on as the most powerful Corvette ever, the badge is as appropriate as ever.

The Corvette ZR1 receives a GT3-inspired aerodynamic package that includes a front splitter and a massive adjustable rear wing. The rear diffuser, meanwhile, is carried over from the Z06.

The most important alterations, however, are the ones made to the Corvette’s supercharged LT5 6,2-litre V8. Thanks to some revisions to the supercharger and the implementation of a dual-fuel-injection system, the Corvette ZR1 now delivers 563 kW and 969 N.m of torque.

This is sent to the rear wheels by means of a seven-speed manual transmission. For the first time ever, the ZR1 will also be available with an eight-speed automatic torque converter transmission. This power is put down on the tarmac by a set of Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres, while magnetic ride control is also standard.

There’s no word on how fast the Corvette ZR1 will accelerate to 100 km/h from standstill, but its top speed has been confirmed as being more than 338 km/h.

Inside, you’ll find leather bucket seats, a carbon-fibre/Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel, an infotainment system preloaded with a performance data recorder and a Bose premium audio system.

Needless to say, we’ll be keeping an eye out for this one’s Nürburgring lap time considering that the C6 ZR1 of 2012 managed 7 minutes 19,63 seconds, making it the 19th fastest on the production car list.