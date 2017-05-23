Meet the one-off Rolls-Royce Dawn Mayfair Edition

HR Owen is a well-known luxury car dealership that has been around for some 85 years. To celebrate this milestone, it commissioned this one-off Rolls-Royce Dawn Mayfair Edition, which includes a number of bespoke details inside and out.

The most notable bespoke piece of trim is the copper dashboard that Rolls-Royce claims to be a world first. Then there’s the “Special Commission – Mayfair Edition One of One” embroidered treadplates and copper speaker covers. Indeed, the interior employs a Berwick Bronze colour scheme, which contrasts strongly with the Arctic White seats.

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Mayfair Edition was designed by the manufacturer’s in-house team, which drew inspiration from horology (that’s the art of crafting watches).

The British automaker was happy to build the Dawn Mayfair Edition for HR Owen, considering that the two have been working together since 1932.

“We are delighted to welcome this ultra-rare car to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, appropriately on an anniversary year for the dealership. Our clients value exclusivity very highly indeed, and this one-of-one Dawn Mayfair Edition has that overwhelming exclusive appeal,” said Claus Andersen, brand director of Rolls-Royce.

Neither Rolls-Royce nor HR Owen opted to reveal the asking price of the Dawn Mayfair Edition.