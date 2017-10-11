Meet the refreshed Range Rover (in PHEV form, too)

The updated Range Rover has been revealed, and like the refreshed Range Rover Sport unveiled just a week ago, a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) derivative – with “uncompromised off-road capability” – has been added.

Of course, there have been a few subtle changes to the exterior design as well, while the British brand claims “heightened comfort” and new technologies (such as a gesture sunblind) have been added to the cabin.

Indeed, the front seats now boast up to 24-way adjustment thanks to new seat frames, with wider and deeper foams, as well as heated arm-rests. And the brand’s latest infotainment system has also been added, combining a pair of high-definition, 10-inch touchscreens.

In addition, Range Rover says the rear quarters have been “completely redesigned” with no compromise to the rear load space. The pews back there now feature 25 massage programmes, a 40-degree reclining function and a claimed additional 186 mm of legroom in the case of the Autobiography long wheelbase derivative. All seat functionality can be controlled via a smartphone app, whether inside or outside the vehicle.

There are up to 17 connection points (from domestic plug sockets, USB and HDMI points to 12-volt sockets) available, as well as 4G Wi-Fi hotspots for up to eight devices.

So, what about that new PHEV model? Well, it’s badged the Range Rover P400e, and it combines a 2,0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with an 85 kW electric motor (housed in the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission) for a total system output of 297 kW and 640 N.m.

Sent to all four corners, this is enough for a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint of 6,8 seconds and a maximum speed of 220 km/h. According to Range Rover, the P400e emits just 64 g/km of CO2, providing an all-electric range of up to 51 km.

We should soon learn more about which derivatives (such as the SVAutobiography Dynamic model) are destined for South Africa…