Meet Saleen’s Mustang 30-Year Championship Edition

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Saleen Mustang 30-Year Championship Commemorative Edition
This special Mustang celebrates the 30th anniversary victory of Saleen and General Tire at the 1987 SCCA Escort Endurance Championship.
June 3rd 2017Nikesh Kooverjeeposted in

Officially, this is called the Saleen Mustang 30-Year Championship Commemorative Edition, which is quite a mouthful. And there’s quite a bit going on here. This special edition celebrates the 30th anniversary of Saleen’s victory in the 1987 SCCA Escort Endurance Championship.

American tyre manufacturer, General Tire, which played a key role in Saleen’s racing success in the 1980s, will contribute to the Saleen Mustang 30-Year Championship Edition by providing the G-Max RS performance tyres wrapped around Saleen’s signature white alloy wheels.

The Saleen Mustang 30-Year Championship Edition will be fitted with a 3,2-litre supercharger atop the 5,0-litre V8. This combination will produce 544 kW in the street-legal model and 559 kW in the track-only variant.

Both models will make use of a new exhaust system and a competition shifter while the track model furthermore gains a roll-cage, a four-point harness, an upgraded radiator and other enhancements. The rear seats have also been removed.

Both variants will be finished in a white, yellow and black colour scheme and gain uprated suspension with special camber caster plates.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / / / / /