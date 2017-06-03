Meet Saleen’s Mustang 30-Year Championship Edition

Officially, this is called the Saleen Mustang 30-Year Championship Commemorative Edition, which is quite a mouthful. And there’s quite a bit going on here. This special edition celebrates the 30th anniversary of Saleen’s victory in the 1987 SCCA Escort Endurance Championship.

American tyre manufacturer, General Tire, which played a key role in Saleen’s racing success in the 1980s, will contribute to the Saleen Mustang 30-Year Championship Edition by providing the G-Max RS performance tyres wrapped around Saleen’s signature white alloy wheels.

The Saleen Mustang 30-Year Championship Edition will be fitted with a 3,2-litre supercharger atop the 5,0-litre V8. This combination will produce 544 kW in the street-legal model and 559 kW in the track-only variant.

Both models will make use of a new exhaust system and a competition shifter while the track model furthermore gains a roll-cage, a four-point harness, an upgraded radiator and other enhancements. The rear seats have also been removed.

Both variants will be finished in a white, yellow and black colour scheme and gain uprated suspension with special camber caster plates.