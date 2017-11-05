Meet the Shelby 1000, a 745 kW track-tastic Mustang

Say hello to the Shelby 1000, a 745 kW Ford Mustang developed by Shelby American exclusively for the racetrack. The package includes extensive revisions to the suspension and aerodynamics, while the engine has been swapped out for an even bigger, supercharged V8.

That engine is actually Shelby’s own 5,2-litre V8, which features a 90° crank, cylinder heads from the Mustang GT350 and a 4,5-litre Whipple supercharger. The resulting (considerable) power is directed to the rear wheels via an upgraded version of the standard six-speed manual gearbox.

Also included are adjustable Penske shocks and springs, sway bars, half shifts and a set of 305/30 zr20 front and 345/30 zr20 rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres with 20-inch forged aluminium wheels. Stopping power is provided by a set of Brembos.

The Shelby 1000 has also been fitted with an aerodynamic package that includes wider body panels with more cooling and air ducts, a deep-draw bonnet to make space for the hefty supercharger and a rear spoiler and diffuser.

The cabin also gains some racing-spec equipment, such as a four-point roll-bar, harnesses, custom Shelby gauges, the deletion of the rear seats and custom floor mats.

Just 50 of these special Shelbys will be produced per model year, starting with Mustangs built in 2015. The total cost of this package, not including the Mustang GT base car, comes in at $169 995 (that’s a little over R2,4-million)…