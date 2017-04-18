Meet the sleek new Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan

Mercedes-Benz has already hinted that a new A-Class sedan (positioned above the CLA) could be on the way, and now the Stuttgart automaker has all but confirmed it by revealing the Concept A Sedan in Shanghai.

Mercedes-Benz says the new concept provides “an outlook of the next generation of compact vehicles and a potential, new body type”.

The Concept A Sedan measures 4 570 mm long, 1 870 mm wide and 1 462 mm high, bearing what Mercedes describes as “the proportions of a dynamic, coupé-like and simultaneously compact, premium sedan”.

The show car rides on 20-inch wheels, complete with an “aerowheel” look featuring a structured surface between the spokes. The door handles of the show car are flush with the body, while the side-mirrors stand proud of the beltlines.

The Panamericana grille, meanwhile, is tilted towards the front, featuring vertical chrome inserts and the trademark star in the centre, while the stretched bonnet boasts the brand’s familiar “powerdomes”.

The grid structure in the headlamps has been coated with UV paint and exposed to ultraviolet light. As a result, Mercedes says the headlamps “glow” in different colours, depending on the light medium (the daytime running lamps, for instance, are white). This unusual lighting technology is also used at the rear.

As a contrast to the paintwork, the rear bumper features a faux diffuser trimmed in black and a chrome trim strip that emphasises the vehicle’s width. The integrated exhaust deflectors are finished in dark chrome.

The German brand says its current compact vehicle generation has “crucially contributed” to Mercedes‑Benz’s recent sales success.

“Their success shows that our customers are absolutely delighted with the current generation of Mercedes-Benz compact cars,” said Britta Seeger, member of the board of management of Daimler responsible for Mercedes‑Benz Cars marketing & sales.

“We are therefore extremely confident that the planned expansion will lead to a continuation of this success story,” added Seeger.

No word on what powers this concept, but rumour has it that a production model will be go sale in 2018, positioned as an entry-level alternative to the C-Class sedan and competing against the Audi A3 sedan and the (currently China-only) BMW 1 Series sedan.