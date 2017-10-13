Meet the stunning new Aston Martin DB11 Volante…

Aston Martin has revealed the new DB11 Volante, which joins the two coupé derivatives in the DB11 range.

Powered by the same 375 kW 4,0-litre twin-turbo V8 (courtesy of Mercedes-AMG) used in the entry-level coupé, the Gaydon-based automaker says the new DB11 Volante is 26 kg lighter and five percent more rigid than the DB9 Volante it replaces. Don’t, however, expect to see a V12 version of the soft-top.

The V8, though, isn’t exactly tardy. In fact, it allows a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,1 seconds and a top speed of 300 km/h. The rear-wheel-drive Volante employs three-stage powertrain and chassis modes, along with an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, electric power steering and a limited-slip differential with dynamic torque vectoring.

The convertible can furthermore be had with features such as a heated steering wheel and, rather interestingly, rear seat Isofix points (which the DB9 Volante lacked). The fabric hood, meanwhile, will be available in either bordeaux red, black silver or grey silver, and boasts as many as eight acoustic and insulation layers.

The Volante’s roof takes 14 seconds to lower and 16 to close and can be operated remotely from the key or on the move at speeds of up to 50 km/h. Aston Martin furthermore says the new hood system has allowed a 20 percent increase in boot volume.