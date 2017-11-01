Meet the Vanquish S Ultimate – The last of the breed

With the Aston Martin Vanquish entering the final phase of its production cycle after being on the market for 6 years, the Warwick-based manufacturer looks to give its flagship GT model a rousing send-off with this, the Vanquish S Ultimate.

Only 175 units will be available globally, of which an unspecified number will be Volante models.

Billed as, “The very essence of Aston Martin”, Marek Reichman, Aston Martin chief creative officer, said that, “With the Ultimate edition we have accentuated the Vanquish S’s unique blend of tradition, technology and craftsmanship with a selection of three bold exterior paint schemes and hugely appealing interior packages that make creative use of exciting materials.”

These colour schemes or “Designer Themes” as they are described by the press material, include colour combinations of Ultimate Black paintwork with Copper Bronze graphics, Xenon Grey with contrasting Cobalt Blue, or White Gold paintwork with Cobalt Blue detailing. Here, corresponding interior packages have been pre-selected by the Aston Martin design team to complement the chosen exterior paintwork scheme.

In addition, Ultimate buyers can choose to combine any exterior scheme and interior package as a no-cost option.

The Ultimate is powered by the familiar front-mid-mounted 6,0-litre naturally aspirated V12. Unlike the turbocharged units found in the DB11, this old-school motor produces 444 kW at 7 000 r/min and 630 N.m at 5 500 r/min, these performance figures translate to a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3,5 seconds and a top speed in the region 0f 324 km/h.

Standard suspension and drivetrain features include a three-stage adaptive damping system, carbon ceramic brakes and an 8-speed “Touchtronic III” automatic transmission.

Priced at R3 983 556 (£211,995) for the Vanquish S Ultimate Coupé and R4 210 524 (£223,995) for the Volante, both are currently available for order in the UK and Germany with initial deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2018.

Considering that Aston Martin has displayed vastly improved sales figures for 2017, and a sold out Zagato Volante range, we have little reason to doubt that this limited run Aston would be sold out very soon.