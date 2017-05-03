Meet the (VERY pricey) new G65 AMG special edition…

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been around since 1979, although spy shots currently strewn across the internet suggest there’s an all-new one on the way. But that hasn’t stopped the German automaker from releasing four special edition versions of the outgoing model. A fitting (if rather pricey) farewell, then.

The two poshest (read, most expensive) variants are based on the Mercedes-AMG G63 and G65, and wear the Exclusive Edition badge. These models gain stainless-steel underguards, AMG decals along their flanks, aluminium rub strip inserts and colour-coded spare wheel covers. All of this is topped off by a set of five-twin-spoke 21-inch alloys, with the G63 and G65 each featuring different wheel designs.

The Exclusive Edition interior is more customisable than its exterior. Making use of the “designo” Exclusive package, the cabin wears a two-tone leather upholstery on the dash and sports seats.

Nappa leather options, meanwhile, are provided in six different two-tone schemes. If you’re looking for something a little more conservative, the cabin can also be upholstered in a choice of three different colours, complete with carbon black leather side bolsters.

If the Exclusive Edition’s standard interior isn’t enough, it can furthermore be fitted with red “designo” seatbelts, leather-clad grab handles on the roof liner and a two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel … at an extra cost, of course.

Speaking of cost, the Exclusive Edition models are not exactly cheap. The G63 will set you back €163 125 in Germany (some R2 366 700, which is coincidentally a little cheaper than the standard G63 here in South Africa), while the G65 will cost a mammoth €287 659 (about R4 173 850).

For those who yearn for a G-Class that’s a little more subtle and somewhat more accessible, Mercedes-Benz also offers the G350d and G500 in “designo manufaktur Edition” guise. The price for these models? Some €109 879 (R1 604 878) and €121 683 (R1 777 286), respectively.