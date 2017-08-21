Meet the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet…

Remember the massive Maybach concept Mercedes-Benz revealed last year? Well, now there’s a cabriolet version, dubbed the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet.

Unveiled during the Monterey Car Week, the German brand says the new two-seater show car has been designed as an electric car, complete with four compact permanent magnet synchronous electric motors.

As with the coupé version, the drive system has an output of 550 kW, while the shallow underfloor battery apparently permits a range of more than 500 km. The German automaker claims it will sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in less than four seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h.

“The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet takes modern luxury into the realms of the ultimate in luxury, and is the perfect embodiment of our design strategy. Breathtaking proportions combined with a luxurious ‘haute couture’ interior help to create the ultimate experience,” said Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler.

Measuring almost six metres in length, the soft-top features the latest interpretation of the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille, which the brand says was “inspired by a pinstriped suit”. The newly designed 24-inch light-alloy wheels, meanwhile, feature a centre lock painted in rose gold.

Inside, you’ll find crystal white nappa leather and a custom-made fabric top with interwoven rose gold threads. The open-pore wood floor, meanwhile, features inlaid aluminium.