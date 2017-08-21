Mercedes adds ‘Edition C’ variants to C-Class range

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has added a fresh Edition C package to its C-Class sedan range, incorporating all manner of otherwise optional kit.

The package is based on the AMG Sports exterior and Avantgarde interior equipment lines (which we learned about when we tried to make a base C180 as expensive as possible), and features 18-inch 5-spoke AMG alloy wheels painted in high-sheen, high-gloss black, as well as LED headlamps and LED tail-lights.

Under the skin, Edition C variants come equipped with sports suspension and the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

Extra interior features include ambient lighting (with illuminated door-sills in three colours and five dimming levels), open-pore black ash trim on the centre console and light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim on the instrument panel and doors.

There’s also a flat-bottom multifunction sports steering wheel trimmed in black leather, as well as features such as Active Park Control with Parktronic and the Mirror Package (which includes an automatic dimming interior mirror and driver’s exterior mirror as well as electrically folding side-mirrors ).

Pricing:

Mercedes-Benz C180 Edition C: R617 108

Mercedes-Benz C200 Edition C: R643 206

Mercedes-Benz C250 Edition C: R670 306

Mercedes-Benz C300 Edition C: R711 076

Mercedes-Benz C 220d Edition C: R667 556

Mercedes-Benz C 250d Edition C: R696 756