Mercedes-AMG boss bad-mouths Ford’s ‘drift mode’

The head of Mercedes-AMG has taken a pot-shot at Ford, saying that the “drift mode” function in the all-wheel-drive Focus RS is nothing of the sort.

Speaking to motoring.com.au at the New York International Auto Show, Tobias Moers suggested that the Focus RS could not drift at all.

“I know the Focus RS. It’s okay, but it’s not drift mode,” Moers told the Australian publication.

“You can do doughnuts in that mode, but drifting on a racetrack? It’s not possible,” he added.

Moers went on to confirm that the next-generation Mercedes-AMG A45 would make somewhere in the region of 300 kW, what with the latest Audi RS3 churning out 294 kW.

“You need to achieve at least 400 horses [298 kW], that’s for sure,” he told motoring.com.au.

“We have a clear understanding of what we have to achieve. We know now the [current 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine] is at the limit. It’s too early to talk about the details, because then I give a clear hint to my competitors. I’m not going to do that.”