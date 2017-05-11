Mercedes-AMG G63 50th Anniversary revealed for the JDM

Affalterbach-based performance division of Mercedes-Benz, AMG, celebrates its half-century of operations this year. As a gift to itself, Mercedes-AMG Japan has put together a limited-edition of the G63 50th Anniversary edition with a bright exterior colour scheme and rich interior upholstery. It’ll be exclusive to the Asian country.

The first element that’s obvious on the G63 50th Anniversary is the Mauritius Blue body colour complemented by the Night Package’s black accenting on the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, door line, door mirrors and roof, not to mention beautifully machined 20-inch AMG five-spoke wheels.

The interior is a bit more customisable. Owners have four different two-tone colour schemes to choose from, and that extends to the upholstery for the AMG sports seats, which are covered in diamond-patterned Nappa leather.

Each of these schemes, however, is limited. The porcelain scheme will be available only on 24 units, black on 15, mocha brown on six and saddle brown on five units.

The bi-turbocharged 5,5-litre V8 retains its 420 kW and 760 N.m of torque delivered to all four wheels through a seven-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Those interested in one of the 50 Mercedes-AMG G63 50th Anniversary models will have to fork out a rather scary ¥22,2 million (R2,6 million). In South Africa, the standard Mercedes-AMG G63 costs R2,4-million.