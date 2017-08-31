Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster ‘Edition 50’ hits SA…

Late last year, we published pricing for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, GT C Roadster and GT R Coupé, but now we’ve learned that the limited-run GT C Roadster Edition 50 has also arrived in South Africa.

How much, you ask? Well, the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 – which is limited to 500 units globally – will cost you R2 879 846 (that’s about R265 000 more than a standard GT C Roadster … or the price of a Ford Fiesta 1,0 Titanium).

This derivative has been added to the line-up to mark the 50th anniversary of Mercedes-AMG and can be purchased in two colours: designo graphite grey magno or designo cashmere white magno (essentially, dark grey or white).

Edition 50 variants feature “black chrome” highlights on the side skirts, front splitter, air intakes, air outlets, rear diffuser and tailpipes. The cross-spoke AMG forged wheels also gain a similar hue.

Inside, the black-and-silver theme continues on the Nappa leather seats, seatbelts and microfibre-trimmed steering wheel. Edition 50 branding is also added to the steering wheel bezel and headrests.

Edition 50 derivatives furthermore come standard with the AMG Interior Night package, which includes black steering wheel spokes, black shift paddles and black doorsill panels.

As with the standard GT C Roadster, the Edition 50 model is powered by Affalterbach’s M178 twin-turbo 4,0-litre V8, which sends 410 kW and 680 N.m to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.