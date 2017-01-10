Mercedes-AMG reveals coupe variant of the GT C.

Late last year, Mercedes-AMG revealed its GT roadster range, including a 410 kW/680 N.m GT C slotting in between the GT S and GT R. Now, in celebration of Affalterbach‘s 50th anniversary, the high-performance brand has revealed what is essentially the same car, but in a coupe form.

Although the GT C Coupe will be mass produced, the Edition 50 pictured here will be a limited edition model featuring unique visual details, as found on Edition 1 models.

This model will be painted in graphite grey with black chrome trim along the side skirts and front splitter. The dark theme continues inside, as the seats are upholstered with black-and-grey or silver-and-pearl Nappa leather and the steering wheel covered in Alcantara.

In addition, the brand has also announced a light facelift for the rest of the range, including power hikes for the GT (350 kW) and GT S (385 kW) models alongside some subtle visual revisions and an extended options list.

Some of the GT range also gains added standard equipment sourced from the flagship GT R. The GT C (both coupe and roadster) will gain active rear-axle steering (also found on the E63 S) as standard.

Individual trim lines, track packs and suspension options have also been given a refresh as part of the facelift.

The GT roadsters and GT R will be in South Africa soon enough, although there is no word yet on when the GT C Coupe will arrive.