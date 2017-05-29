Mercedes-AMG to launch ‘entry-level’ tier below A45

Mercedes-AMG recently began adding so-called “entry-level” 43-badged models to its high-performance 63-badged line-up, and now it seems Affalterbach’s compact range will receive the same treatment.

According to an Autocar report, a new range of AMG-fettled models will be introduced below the A45, CLA45 and GLA45 line-ups as these next-generation models arrive over the next two years.

It’s not yet clear what badges these “AMG-lite” derivatives will wear, but they’re all but certain to employ turbocharged 2,0-litre four-cylinder petrol engines.

Mercedes-AMG chief executive Tobias Moers confirmed the new strategy.

“We will compliment our successful 45 models with two versions like we do with our larger cars,” Moers said, according to the British publication, adding that the production version of the recently unveiled Concept A Sedan was set to come in for the same treatment.

Last month, Moers said that the introduction of various new entry-level, 43-badged products wouldn’t dilute the Mercedes-AMG brand, while also confirming that the next-generation A45 hyper hatch would be powered by an “all-new engine”.