Mercedes-Benz details lively new turbo four-pot…

A year ago, Mercedes-Benz released a few morsels of information about four new engines set to be added to its powerplant stable. One of those was an intriguing 2,0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. And now the Stuttgart-based automaker has spilled the beans on this lively new unit.

Mercedes says its new M264 engine – which will debut in the E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet, badged E350 – boasts the performance of a high-capacity six-cylinder engine, but with “significantly reduced” fuel consumption (a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5,9 seconds and a claimed 6,7 L/100 km in the case of the coupé).

How, exactly? Well, the brand says it has exploited “pioneering technologies” such as something it calls an “EQ Boost” starter-generator, a 48-volt on-board electrical system (so, “partial electrification”, then) and a petrol particulate filter.

Mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the new petrol-flavoured four-pot makes 220 kW (a specific output in excess of 100 kW) between 5 800 and 6 100 r/min and 400 N.m from 3 000 to 4 000 r/min thanks in part to twin-scroll turbocharging and an optimised intake manifold.

The 48-volt electrical system, meanwhile, is used for the belt-driven starter-alternator (or EQ Boost) and the electric water pump, with Mercedes saying this enables the hybrid functions of “recuperation, boost and coasting” to be implemented without high-voltage components.

Mercedes-Benz claims the system allows the engine to be started “almost imperceptibly” after coasting and stops, while the boost function is able to “support” the combustion engine in the range up to 2 500 r/min with additional outputs of up to 10 kW and 150 N.m of torque from the electric motor.