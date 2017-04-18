Mercedes-Benz facelifts S-Class, adds new engines

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its facelifted S-Class in Shanghai, giving its flagship sedan range a fresh engine line-up and a host of updated technology (and putting it another step closer to autonomous driving).

The brand says several new engines are planned for the updated S-Class, including inline six cylinders (in diesel and petrol flavours) and new V8 biturbo petrol units.

Mercedes-Benz also plans a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of about 50 km. At the same time, technologies such as the 48-volt integrated starter alternator and the electric booster compressor celebrate their debuts.

So, let’s have a look at the engines Mercedes-Benz has outlined.

The S350d employs a new 2,9-litre turbodiesel inline-six to make 210 kW and 600 N.m, while the S400d takes those figures to 250 kW and 700 N.m. The S560 uses a 4,0-litre V8 worth 345 kW and 700 N.m, while the Mercedes-AMG S63 manages 450 kW and 900 N.m (from its 4,0-litre V8, which replaces the outgoing 5,5-litre V8 mill). And the rear-wheel-drive Mercedes-AMG S65 still makes use of the 6,0-litre V12 to top the power charts with 463 kW and a whopping 1 000 N.m.

In addition to these models, Mercedes promises that more power units for the updated S-Class are in the works, including in-line six-cylinder petrol engines as well the plug-in hybrid mentioned above.

In terms of styling updates, all models gain a new front grille, with the versions employing six- and eight-cylinder engines sporting three twin louvres as well as vertical strips with a high-gloss black finish. Long wheelbase and V12 models gain additional chrome-finished vertical strips in the grille.

The front bumper, with its pronounced air intakes, is also new, while Mercedes-Maybach models now feature the Maybach logotype between the louvres of the grille. Also new are the crystal-look LED tail-lamps (with three horizontal pairs of fibre optics) and the redesigned lower rear bumper section.

The cabin, meanwhile, is dominated by two new high-resolution displays, each with a diagonal of 12,3 inches and blending visually under one shared glass cover. The touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel first seen on the E-Class have also made their way into the S-Class.

“The development of the new S-Class was extremely extensive. With a whole series of new features and functions the S-Class remains the technological pioneer,” said Ola Källenius, Damiler board member responsible for group research and development at Mercedes-Benz Cars.