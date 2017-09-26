Mercedes-Benz releases sketch of next-gen Sprinter

Mercedes-Benz has released a fresh design sketch of its next-generation Sprinter, saying the new model’s official appearance will represent “the most important market launch in the van sector in 2018”.

The Stuttgart-based brand says the new Sprinter will hit the market in Europe in the first half of 2018, with other markets to follow.

It says the new model will benefit from a range of driver assistance systems and connectivity services, adding that the fresh line-up will boast a “considerably extended range of variants”.

“We want to do more than just build the best vehicles. We want to offer the most suitable mobility solution for every sector and for every transport assignment,” said Volker Mornhinweg, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

“And that is precisely our focus with the upcoming Sprinter generation as an overall system solution. It also goes without saying that the new edition of our iconic van possesses the classical attributes of reliability, safety and cost-effectiveness,” he added.

Mercedes-Benz will continue building the Sprinter at its German production sites Dusseldorf and Ludwigsfelde.